USJ preps for return of Holiday Mart

JACKSON, Tenn. — The University School of Jackson is prepping for its biggest fundraiser of the year, which was postponed last year due to COVID-19.

“Everyone is excited. We’ve got people and vendors from all over the southeast,” said Sarah Smith, Marketing Specialist for the USJ Parent Club.

The 50th annual University School of Jackson Holiday Mart is back and setting a new milestone.

“There are over 100 vendors this year, which is the largest we’ve ever had at the USJ Holiday Mart,” Smith said.

One organizer shared why this holiday event is special.

“Because every year it brings thousands of people to downtown Jackson, which is great for our community,” Smith said. “But also this year, most in particular we’re supporting small businesses, which we think is important. So not only are you getting your shopping done, but you’re also getting to support local businesses.”

Smith says not only does it help the school and businesses, but it’s something people from across West Tennessee and beyond anticipate as the holidays get closer.

“It is a tradition, and it’s something that people look forward to. People come from all over the state,” Smith said.

For some vendors the Holiday Mart means a lot to them.

“There is something about it that kind of puts you in the spirit for Christmas and you get to see a lot of friends that you wouldn’t normally see, and it’s just fun,” said Felicia Bella, the owner of Felicia Bella Boutique.

“I went to USJ. I never knew though when I was younger that I would actually have a booth here. This would be my seventh year since we skipped a year to do this, and it’s always great,” said Jessica Cooper, the owner of Rustic Soul.

The Holiday Mart will open its doors to the public Friday at 9 a.m. and will run through the weekend until Sunday evening.

