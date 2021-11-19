TCAT awarded $1,000,000 GIVE Grant from state

JACKSON, Tenn. — A grant to a local college is easing the path into healthcare.

Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Jackson says it has been chosen for a $1,000,000 GIVE (Governor’s Investment in Vocational Education) Grant.

TCAT says the funds will help it partner with schools in Hardeman, Fayette, Haywood, and Henderson Counties.

TCAT says this will not only help students find an educational pathway to it, but also with Jackson State Community College, University of Tennessee at Martin at Somerville, and the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus.

TCAT says this grant will lead to dual enrollment opportunities.

