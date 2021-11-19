TDOC seeking part-time correctional officers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Correction is offering part-time correctional positions.

TDOC says it is offering the positions to:

Retired law enforcement officers

Current law enforcement officers seeking secondary employment

Former TDOC security staff

Direct hires with no prior experience

“Filling vacant positions is a challenge faced by law enforcement agencies across the country,” said Commissioner Tony Parker. “We recognize that we must find creative solutions to ensure TDOC continues to meet its mission and keep the public safe.”

You can read TDOC’s full news release here.

You can apply on TDOC’s website.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.