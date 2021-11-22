After Thanksgiving Hikes return to Tennessee State Parks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Wanting to walk off your Thanksgiving meal, but not in a crowded shopping center on Black Friday?

Tennessee State Parks is hosting just the event for you.

State parks across Tennessee will be hosting annual After Thanksgiving Hikes on Friday.

These hikes can be guided or self-directed, according to the news release. Plus, they can be as rugged or as easy as you prefer.

To find a place to hike in near you, just click the link and find your region.

The After Thanksgiving Hikes are part of the Signature Hikes, which includes the First Day Hike on New Year’s Day, the Spring Hike in March and the National Trails Day Hike in June.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.