Dyersburg State Foundation open to donations on Giving Tuesday

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg State Foundation is joining in on Giving Tuesday 731.

The Dyersburg State Foundation says it will be a part of the fundraising campaign, which is set for Nov. 30.

The Foundation says anyone can donate between midnight and 11:59 p.m.

But the Foundation says if you donate between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., they have a chance to be award additional prize money for student food pantries and emergency relief funds.

The Foundation says it will be working with The United Way of West Tennessee.

You can donate to Dyersburg State here on Giving Tuesday.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.