Land Between the Lakes to offer free cedar trees for holidays

JACKSON, Tenn. — Land Between the Lakes is helping families celebrate the holidays with a free tree.

According to a news release, this offer will only be available from Nov. 26 to Dec. 24. Your permit is only available online, according to the release.

Land Between the Lakes says the permit will allow a family to cut one cedar tree that is under 10-feet tall, and with a stump that is less than 4-inches tall.

The release says those trees can be cut anywhere within Land Between the Lakes except:

Within sight of U.S. Highway 68/Kentucky Route 80

Woodlands Trace National Scenic Byway

Cemeteries

Nature Watch Areas

Campgrounds

Facilities, including the Elk & Bison Prairie

Other mowed areas

“Taking the family out into the woods to look for the perfect Christmas tree is a great holiday tradition. Check along roadsides or within old forest openings to find your tree,” said Yvonne Antes, silviculturist at Land Between the Lakes. “The cedar tree program also helps Land Between the Lakes maintain open lands and promote diverse wildlife habitat.”

When finding your tree, the release says to remember that if the needles fall off easily, the tree is dry and can catch fire easily.

But once you find your tree and have it at home, the release says to cut the base off 2-inches above the first cut to help it absorb water.

You will need to water your tree every day, and keep it in a tip-proof container, away from heat sources.

The release says to ensure lights places on the tree are UL approved and in good condition, and never leave lights on while they cannot be watched.

If the tree is drying, discard it, the release says.

