RIFA launches Hunger-Free Holiday campaign

JACKSON, Tenn. — To help their community, RIFA will be hosting their Soup Kitchen on Thanksgiving from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

But that’s not all they have planned this holiday season.

“If you’re looking for other ways to get involved with making sure our community is fed this holiday season, RIFA is in the middle of our Hunger-Free Holidays campaign,” said Gracie Sloan, Marketing Director for RIFA.

The Hunger-Free Holidays campaign is RIFA’s way of making sure everyone is fed, and they’re continuing that with their Christmas Holiday Meal Bags.

“If you’re in need of a holiday meal this Christmas, you can call us here at RIFA at (731) 427-4963 to sign up for a Christmas Holiday Meal Bag,” Sloan said.

The meal bags will be going to families struggling this year to make sure that everyone has a meal.

“We are collecting those staple food items that we all love and enjoy: turkey, ham, green beans, cornbread. You can find a full list at rifajackson.org,” Sloan said.

They are asking for both food and monetary donations to help with the Christmas Meal Bags.

“If you are donating items, you can just bring them here at RIFA at 133 Airways Boulevard to our donation door. It’s open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” Sloan said.

RIFA will be accepting donations for their Christmas Holiday Meal Bags through Dec. 10.

You can read more about the campaign here.

