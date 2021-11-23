Jacksonian receives Veteran Service Officer Award

JACKSON, Tenn. — One Jacksonian was presented with an award on Tuesday morning.

Reginald Sims was presented with the Veteran Service Officer Award.

Sims is a retired First Sergeant, and now serves as a Veterans Service Officer for Madison County.

The award given to Sims represents outstanding service to Madison County and West Tennessee.

“I would say it’s a joy of helping our veterans and just the satisfaction of making sure that they’re taken care of. That’s my passion, just to take care of my veterans,” Sims said.

Sims was the top representative in West Tennessee to receive the award and one of the top in the state.

He spends his time assisting veterans and their families, dependents, and widows of veterans with claims of any kind.

He has been providing service across the area for over 10 years now in any way he can.

