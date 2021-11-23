THP stepping up patrols for Thanksgiving

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is stepping up patrols for Thanksgiving.

THP says its Tennessee Safe Travel Challenge is set for Wednesday and Sunday, and will see its troopers focusing their attention on Interstate 40.

THP says there were 26 crashes the Wednesday before 2020’s Thanksgiving, and 30 the Sunday after. THP says one was alcohol-related.

“Our mission is to prevent traffic deaths. One loss of life is never acceptable,” said Colonel Matt Perry. “Motorists can expect to see an increased presence of troopers during some of the busiest travel days of the Thanksgiving holiday. It is important that we all follow the rules of the road. We can prevent traffic-related injuries and deaths by driving the speed limit, buckling our seat belts, never driving distracted, and never driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”

Officials say the goal is to keep all of your seats full for holidays to come.

“Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on everything we have been blessed with,” said Commissioner Jeff Long. “The Tennessee Highway Patrol will do everything in their power to ensure there’s not an empty seat at your family’s dinner table. We want our citizens and visitors to get to and from their destinations safely.”

And remember, the Tennessee Department of Transportation is pausing all construction-related lane closures. So there is no need to try and rush to your destination.

“TDOT is proud to join our safety partners in this effort,” said Commissioner Joe Galbato. “I-40 is one of the most heavily traveled interstate corridors in the nation; that’s why our regional help trucks will be working throughout the holiday weekend to assist with incidents that may occur. And to further prevent congestion, we will not allow lane closures for construction from noon on Wednesday, Nov. 24, through midnight, Sunday night, Nov. 28.”

You can watch for traffic updates on the TDOT SmartWay map.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.