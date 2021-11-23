UT Martin police implement Operation Blue Light

MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin is launching a new safety program.

The university says the program, called Operation Blue Light, will see its officers patrol the campus with a solid blue light on all marked cars.

Martin says this will begin immediately.

“We hope Operation Blue Light will bring additional patrol visibility to the campus, as well as allow students to see where we are in case any assistance is needed,” said Chief Monte Belew, UT Martin director of public safety. “When driving by campus, you do not have to yield to the UT Martin police cars when in a solid blue status. We will continue to use the standard flashing lights and siren for emergencies and traffic stops.”

You can reach UT Martin officers at (731) 881-7777.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.