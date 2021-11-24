US Marshals seek alleged sex offender who skipped court

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man associated with the McNairy and Hardin County area is wanted by the U.S. Marshals and the McNairy County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release, Zamien Lambert failed to appear in McNairy County Circuit Court in regards to multiple sex offense charges involving a minor.

The U.S. Marshals say Lambert is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery, five counts of rape of a child, and five counts of the Incest and Child Protection Act.

He’s described as six-foot-one, approximately 210 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He may be wearing glasses and is known to drive a small red pickup with a Tennessee license plate.

Authorities say he may also be near the Corinth, Mississippi area.

Anyone with information on Lambert’s location is asked to contact the McNairy County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 645-5700 or the U.S. Marshals at (731) 693-8775.

