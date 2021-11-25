Restaurant gives families a break from cooking for Thanksgiving

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Some families chose to go out instead of staying in.

Thursday, one Lexington restaurant cooked Thanksgiving dinner so others didn’t have to.

The Restaurant at Natchez Trace hosted a dinner for all who wanted to come.

Families from all over the country stopped by on their way through Tennessee to experience a Thanksgiving dinner without the mess.

“It’s very family friendly, and I look at all the people that are higher in age. Well a little older than me. Then I thought these people are smart. They’re eating out, and they’re not cooking and cleaning all day long,” said Rachel Spearman.

While some got excited about avoiding the mess, others were excited to share their favorite dish at Natchez.

“Well I hate to say this since it’s Thanksgiving, but I have to say the catfish. It was delicious,” said Su Therrell.

“Ice cream,” said Courage Spearman.

“Ice cream,” said Zeal Spearman.

“Meat,” said Salem Spearman.

“Everything,” said Cedar Spearman.

Everyone was sure to let their loved ones know they were thankful.

“What am I thankful for: Jesus, my children, my husband, and health,” said Racheal Spearman.

“I’m thankful for my family and my health,” Therrell said.

“I’m just thankful to have both feet on the ground. I’ve been through a lot. I’ve been to a lot of places, and I’ve done a lot of things. I’m thankful for all of it,” said George Gomes.

“My family and my friends,” Sandie Barron said.

To find out more about the Restaurant at Natchez Park, click here.

