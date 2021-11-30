Jackson Symphony preps for 2 weekend concerts

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Symphony is getting into the holiday spirit.

This weekend is going to be huge for the Symphony, as they present two Christmas concerts.

Saturday, Dec. 4, at 11:30 a.m., the Symphony will present its Family Christmas Matinee concert.

There will be a sing-along, classic Christmas songs, and even a visit from Santa Claus.

Then, at 7:30 p.m., it will present the Holiday Pops concert. The Symphony is also doing something unique this year.

They partnered with the Jackson-Madison County School System so that every elementary and middle school has a table at the Christmas concert.

“We hope that by doing that we give children and parents the opportunity to experience the Symphony, especially if it’s not something they’ve experienced together before,” said Elizabeth Stokes, Director of Marketing and Development for the Jackson Symphony.

Both concerts will be held at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

For available tables and tickets, call (731) 427-6440. You can also visit their website for more upcoming concerts.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.