West Tennessee Imaging Center updates mammogram policy

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local care center is making big changes that could affect you.

West Tennessee Imaging Center is changing their policy for mammograms.

Patients will no longer need to have recommendation forms their primary health care physician. They can instead refer themselves.

These changes were made so that women without primary care physicians will have the same resources that are offered to the ones who do.

“We are really wanting to push that one of the best gifts you can give yourself, or any woman, is to have her annual mammogram. Our American College of Radiology recommends that you have those screening mammograms at age 40. We encourage all the women in the community to take charge of their appointment and schedule their screening mammogram as soon as possible,” said Paula Shackleford, Nursing Navigator for West Tennessee Imaging Center.

To find out more information on how you can schedule appointments, call (731) 541-8303.

