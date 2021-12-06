Annual Jackson Christmas parade is back

JACKSON, Tenn.– You could say it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas as the Hub City is getting into the holiday spirit.

“It’s a good kick off to the Christmas season,” said Carmen Lemaster, one parade viewer.

The annual Jackson-Madison County Christmas Parade is back this year after being cancelled last year and some participants were anxious to get into the Christmas spirit.

“It is my first time being in this parade, I’m very elated to be in it and I’m very excited for it,” said Blessy Garcia, a parade participant.

While some event goers were excited to see the different floats.

“I just like seeing all the new floats and all the lights on the cars,” said Lemaster.

Others enjoyed the music.

“My biggest thing is I love listening to drum lines so I’m pretty excited about the different bands coming out and I also like watching little kids getting excited about Santa Claus,” said Anthony Lemaster, who attended the parade.

Lemaster says this parade will help get you into a more cheerful mood.

“Not a lot of people are putting up lights now a days so if you want to get that Christmas spirit, coming to the parade is one of the best ways to get it,” said Lemaster.