The Hub City hosts its Christmas tree lighting

JACKSON, Tenn.– Community members gathered in front of Jackson City Hall for the annual Christmas tree lighting, Monday night.

Jackson Mayor Scott Conger spoke at the ceremony.

Attendees included pageant contestants and of course, Santa Claus himself. One attendee says he’s thankful he gets to experience the tree lighting.

“The beautiful scenery, iconic area. I’ve lived in Jackson for almost 4 years now, I’ve never actually got to attend the parade nor this beautiful thing back here,” said Christian Croswait.

The city is encouraging residents to stop by City Hall and help decorate the Christmas tree with their special memories of “Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow,” starting Tuesday.