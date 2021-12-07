Canadian company to invest $150 million in Lake County plant

TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. — A global company is putting a $150 million investment into West Tennessee.

Tennessee and Sinova Global officials announced on Tuesday that the company is bringing a silicon metal refining plant to Tiptonville.

The new site will be in the Lake County Industrial Park, next to Port of Cates Landing, the news release says.

The release says this will help the Canadian company keep access to its quartz deposit in Golden, British Columbia.

“Canadian companies have committed to invest more than $750 million in Tennessee over the last five years. We appreciate Sinova Global for choosing Lake County for this project, as it will make an enormous impact on our state’s most distressed county and those that live in the region. The company’s $150 million investment in Tiptonville will not only expand Sinova’s global footprint, but also enhance the business climate and economic status in Lake County,” said Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe.

Local leaders say they hope this will be a big change for a county still placed on the state’s distressed county list.

“This will be a major economic boost for Tiptonville, Lake County, and the entire region. Our community will have good jobs closer to home which is what we have hoped for years,” said Tiptonville Mayor Cliff Berry, Jr.

“It has been a blessing working with the governor’s economic development team. I want to get Lake County off the distressed county list and watch many, many more companies line up to come to Lake County. This project will be transformative for Lake County and for the Port of Cates Landing!” said Lake County Mayor Denny Johnson

This will be Sinova’s first manufacturing operation in Tennessee.

You can read more here.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.