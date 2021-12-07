Dresden Middle School holds food drive for Christmas

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Schools across Weakley County are racing to the finish line to feed as many families ahead of Christmas.

Dresden Middle School Fine Arts Club is participating in Santa’s Food Drive to collect food items to feed families in need in the county.

Students in the club promoted the drive in their communities, and leading to competitions between homerooms and grade levels.

So far they’ve been able to collect 1,496 cans.

Social studies teacher and sponsor of the Fine Arts Club, Pam Copeland says when Cash Express asked if they’d like to participate, it was a no brainer.

“We have done it most years, and we like to participate in our own communities. So that’s why we work with Santa’s Helpers. That takes care of the Dresden community,” Copeland said.

Copeland says it feels great to be contributing to helping feed someone for Christmas.

Dresden Middle School is one of three schools in the county participating in the food drive.

