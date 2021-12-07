FAFSA Challenge launched to increase access to higher education

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two state organizations are launching the Tennessee FAFSA Challenge.

The challenge is being held with the aim of increasing FAFSA completion among the state’s students, according to a news release.

The challenge will see everyone from the Ayers Foundation to schools working to promote FAFSA completion by February 1, which is the deadline for the Tennessee Promise.

The end goal is to see more students with access to grants, scholarships and other financial help that leads to additional learning, the release says.

“Completing a FAFSA opens the door for thousands of dollars in state and federal financial aid for Tennessee’s students,” said Dr. Emily House, executive director of the Tennessee Higher Education Commission and the Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation. “Our goal is that every eligible Tennessee high school senior has the opportunity to complete a FAFSA, especially before the Tennessee Promise deadline of February 1.”

The release says the challenge is being held by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission and the Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation.

You can read more about the FAFSA Challenge here.

You can find more news from across the state here.