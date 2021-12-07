FHU wraps up three year accreditation process

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University has been received accreditation from the Southern Association of College and Schools Commission on Colleges.

FHU is required to undergo the three year process began in 2018 and is required every 10 years, the news release says.

“I am thankful to Dr. Margaret Payne, chair, and A.B. White, assistant chair, for their strong leadership as well as Dr. Justin Rogers and Dr. Matt Vega for their work on the team. This reaffirmation involves every aspect of the university, so my genuine gratitude is expressed to the campus community. It is a long, difficult job,” FHU President David R. Shannon said. “Since we are an academic institution so much of the weight and responsibility of reaffirmation falls upon our provost and vice president of academics, Dr. C.J. Vires. His impeccable leadership throughout the past 10 years as well as during this process of reaffirmation leaves all of us who are a part of the Freed-Hardeman family owing him deep gratitude. Most of all, I am grateful to our ever-faithful God who continues to bless our efforts. May all the glory be His!”

FHU’s Quality Enhancement Project, known as Passage, was also approved.

The program aims to help first-year students answer three questions: What can I do? How do I grow? and Where can I go?

You can learn more about FHU on their website.

