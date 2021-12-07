UTM receives grant from Nat’l Endowment for the Humanities
MARTIN, Tenn.–One local university is receiving a big grant.
The University of Tennessee at Martin will receive a $126,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.
The agency supports research, education, preservation, and public programs in the humanities.
The money will support a survey of West Tennessee historical records collection.
The project is called “Surveying the Impact of COVID-19 on cultural collections in West Tennessee.”