The Warm Up Continues and Will Set the Stage for Strong Storms Late Friday

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update for December 8th:

Highs made it back into the 50s today across West Tennessee and 60s are on the way for Thursday. Light rain showers are possible Thursday evening and strong storms are expected Friday evening into Saturday morning. Highs on Friday will approach record highs in the 70s. The Storm Prediction Center has put all of our viewing area under a slight (2/5) risk for severe storms 3 days out. An upgrade to a 3/5 seems likely and possibly even a 4/5 depending on what the short term forecast models are depicting leading up to the event. Catch the latest details right here.

TONIGHT:

Clouds will start out mostly clear but then increase late tonight across West Tennessee. Temperatures will linger in the 30s all night and could drop down in the low 30s around midnight before warming to near 40° by sunrise due to the increasing cloud cover and increasing southerly winds.

THURSDAY:

Breezy southerly winds are expected to return on Thursday starting a nice warm up across West Tennessee. The winds will be breezy between 10-15 MPH and highs will reach the low to mid 60s by the early afternoon hours. Partly cloudy skies will move in as the day goes by and we can’t rule out a few showers as the next system gets a little closer. Thursday night lows will drop into the mid 50s due to the increase in humidity and breezy conditions.

FRIDAY:

The next chance for storms and a possibility of severe weather returns on Friday. The next cold front is forecast to pass through sometime late Friday and bring a round of rain showers and storms will it. Highs on Friday could top out near record highs in the mid 70s but the warmer it gets, the greater chances for severe weather across the area. Friday night lows are forecast to fall down overnight into Saturday morning as the front moves through. Friday night could be a lot like last Sunday night. It will be windy as well as Friday as the system moves through.

THE WEEKEND:

Cooler weather will move in as the weekend progresses. Showers and storms are expected to hang around West Tennessee for the first half of the day on Saturday before clearing out towards the back half of the day. Sunday appears to be sunny and cooler with Sunday morning lows falling down to around freezing again. Highs Sunday will struggle to make it into the 50s.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we beginning to crawl deeper into the fall season and just 3 weeks away from winter, we are also in our second severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13