Tree of Warmth returns to downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s that time of year again!

The Ned R. McWherter West Tennessee Cultural Arts Center will again participate in their annual decorating of the Tree of Warmth.

The purpose of the Tree of Warmth is to provide warm clothing for those in need in our community.

If you feel you are blessed, then please consider sharing that blessing in the form of gloves, mittens, scarves, socks, or hats.

“If you are walking down the sidewalk and you are underdressed, and it gets really cold this time of year, take something to warm up. It’s too cold to just bear it,” said Jordan Alexander, the Art Curator for the Ned.

Donations are welcomed.

Please bring donations of hats, scarves, gloves, and socks to the front door of the Ned.

