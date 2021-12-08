UT Martin to host free ACT classes in 2022

MARTIN, Tenn. — Students wanting to prepare for the ACT will soon have a new option.

The University of Tennessee at Martin says that starting in January, a series of workshops will be held to teach high school juniors and seniors tips to use during the test.

The workshops will be held over Zoom.

There are also ACT Mastery courses, which are held for those who went through previous workshops.

You can register for the free courses here.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.