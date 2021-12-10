Subcontracting Scope of Services meeting to be held in Brownsville for megasite project

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — The Brownsville-Haywood County Chamber of Commerce will host a Subcontracting Scope of Services meeting regarding a project for the Memphis Regional Megasite.

The State of Tennessee Governor’s Office of Diversity Business Enterprise (Go-DBE) will join Garney Construction for the meeting, focusing on the megasite’s Wastewater Force Main and Pump Station project.

Services needed include material supply, restoration, paving, trucking and more.

The event will be held on Tuesday, December 14 from 10 a.m. until noon and masks will be required. There is also a virtual option for those unable to attend in-person.

The Chamber is located at 121 West Main Street in Brownsville.

