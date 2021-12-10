Variety of holiday events set for this weekend in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — The holidays are approaching, and West Tennessee is helping you celebrate.

Starting Friday at 7 p.m., the Carl Perkins Civic Center is hosting their annual Nutcracker Ballet performance.

The Nutcracker is a tradition that follows Clara in her journey through a magical experience.

There will also be two more performances, one on Saturday at 7 p.m., and the final performance on Sunday at 2 p.m.

For those who are looking for a Christmas light show, Pickwick Landing State Park has you covered.

The Hardin County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Christmas in the Park this weekend.

There will be a Holiday Mart with over 60 vendors starting Friday and going into Sunday.

Delaney Timbermen says the park has been decorated with Christmas lights and says it is a sight you will not want to miss.

“The entire park from beginning to end is decorated all in Christmas. It is really incredible the hard work that the state park has put in to bring that joy and that Christmas spirit to our community,” Timbermen said.

If you are looking to watch a Christmas parade, there are a few places that can give you just that.

Huntingdon is celebrating their Christmas Festival Saturday starting at 2 p.m.

Local shops will have specials going all day Saturday for Christmas shopping.

The Colonial Tea Room will have several activities for the kids, including arts and crafts and a cup of hot cocoa.

They will end the festival with a lighting event, followed by a parade.

“5:30 we are doing the lighting of the Christmas tree at Huntingdon City Hall. At 6:00 we have the Bill Willoughby Huntingdon Christmas Parade,” said Angela DeMaris, Director of Operations for The Dixie.

The City of Paris will also be hosting their Christmas festival.

Attendees can enjoy local shopping, food trucks, and train rides.

The Holly Jolly Christmas Parade will start at 5 p.m. at First United Methodist Church and travel north down Poplar Avenue, turn right onto Ruff Street, and travel down Brewer Street.

“Get out, see the Christmas lights. Santa will be in his house. Santa and Mama Clause will be in the parade. It is all about creating that shopping experience, that family experience,” said Travis McLeese, CEO of the Paris-Henry County Chamber of Commerce.

And do not forget the 3rd Annual Dickens Christmas Festival in Henderson.

The festival will offer pop up shops, Olde English period costumes, food, and the real Father Christmas. It will be Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.