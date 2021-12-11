Deadly tornado causes destruction in Obion and Dyer counties

We’re covering the aftermath of the deadly storm that impacted multiple lives Friday night.

I’m standing here right now in Samburg on Foothill St. As you can see behind me, telephone poles are leaning to the left, everything has been demolished here.

The tornado that touched down really did significant damage. There’s debris everywhere around and the trees are split in half. It’s really something to see.

I talked to local residents in Samburg that were affected by Friday’s deadly storm and many lost their homes, but they were glad to be alive.

“Everything’s destroyed, but we survived. But my car didn’t,” said storm survivor, Robin Taylor.

Taylor described her experience through the storm and said when the tornado hit, all they could do was pray and hold on for dear life.

“As it hit, it started pulling the mattresses and it started sucking my mom into her bedroom. I had her wheelchair right there, so I grabbed on to her and held on to her and it was gone in a matter of seconds,” Taylor said.

She says just before it hit, she couldn’t hear any of the thunder and rain as if it just stopped.

“It got real calm and then it sounded like a train coming through and mother said it’s here, crunch down and hold on to that. Just about that time it started sucking everything out,” Taylor said.

Taylor says, she didn’t know what to expect but she’s glad she listened to the safety tips regarding severe weather.

“It’s very scary. When they tell you to take cover, take cover, because they mean it. This was so bad, that we didn’t know this was going to be this bad. We lost friends and everything here is destroyed. There’s nowhere anymore,” Taylor said.

I also visited Newbern and they also had damage to multiple areas.

We were first in Newbern last night and we went back again today. This is what we found.

Officials were busy today with city clean up and collecting debris that was scattered around the area.

Most of the roads were closed off and there were multiple telephone poles and buildings destroyed.

If you would like to help those affected by the deadly storms, contact your local American Red Cross for more information.