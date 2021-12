PARIS, Tenn. — A new date has been set for the Christmas Festival in Paris.

The Paris-Henry County Chamber of Commerce says the new date is now Saturday, Dec. 18.

The parade was originally set for last Saturday, but was cancelled due to the severe weather that rocked the country.

You can read more on the original event here.

