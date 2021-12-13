NWS: EF-3 tornado traveled from Newbern to Middle Tennessee

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has released a preliminary report on one of the tornadoes that ripped through West Tennessee on Friday.

The report says the EF-3 tornado began around 10:30 p.m., and was first sited in Newbern, near Washington Street.

It moved northeast across the region Towards the Tennessee River.

The National Weather Service report says it was initially causing EF-1 damage, but gained strength as it progressed towards Dresden.

Dresden then suffered major damage, but the tornado was weakened as it continued to Paris Landing, and then into Stewart County in Middle Tennessee.

The tornado is reported to have ended around 11:50 p.m.

The report says it had an estimated wind peak of 160 MPH, caused five injuries, was 1,038 yards wide, and traveled a little over 71 miles.

