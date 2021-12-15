SCORE releases 2022 State of Education in Tennessee report

JACKSON, Tenn. — The State Collaborative on Reforming Education released their 12th annual report, bringing new priorities and policies to light.

“SCORE believes Tennessee should build on this foundation to act with purpose, to advance education priorities that will both accelerate and reimagine student learning in our state as we continue to recover from the impacts of COVID-19 on education,” said SCORE President and CEO David Mansouri.

The 2022 State of Education in Tennessee report outlines four priority areas for 2022.

First, the report urges action to accelerate student learning and put students on a path to college and career success.

“After a year of interrupted learning, students lost substantial academic gains in both math and English Language Arts. And these alarming drops were the largest in math, signaling the need for Tennessee to take action to accelerate student learning in this critical subject,” Mansouri said.

The report also notes that the state still has a college completion problem, with lower rates of completion in the state’s community colleges.

“It’s clear that our K-12 and post-secondary systems are not yet working and preparing all students for the workplace. While close to nine in 10 students in Tennessee graduate from high school, fewer enroll in college and even fewer graduate college with a credential. We can and must do more for Tennessee students,” Mansouri said.

Third, the report points to research showing that high-quality public charter schools show better student outcomes for Black, Hispanic, and low-income students, compared to many traditional public schools.

Lastly, the report suggests more support for students to be ready for careers.

“More than half of our state’s jobs require a post-secondary credential, but not enough Tennesseans have one right now. Just to be candid, the state has a mismatched education and workforce system that is leading many students to walk down an unfulfilling pathway,” Mansouri said.

Score says it’s going to take everyone to make these priorities happen and to make them a reality for students in our state.

“SCORE stands ready to partner with you as we advocate for these priorities in the year ahead, and to work with you to make them a reality for students,” Mansouri said.

To view the full report, click here.

