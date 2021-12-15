TBI: Man charged following six-year joint investigation

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn.– A Fayette County man has been charged in a 2015 murder.

A joint investigation by special agents with the TBI, Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office, and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of 28-year-old Michael Hobson of Somerville as the individual responsible with killing another man in rural Hardeman County.

On November 23, 2015, TBI special agents responded to the 3000 block of Somerville Road in Hickory Valley after a motorist saw a person lying in a field just off the roadway and called 911. The individual was dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was identified as Guy Williamson of Somerville.

During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that identified Hobson as the individual responsible.

An arrest warrant was issued for Hobson Tuesday charging him with first degree murder.

Hobson, who is currently jailed on an unrelated charge, was served and booked into the Tipton County Jail on the new count.

His bond is set at $500,000.