TNStars offers $5,000 scholarship for future college student

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee program is aiming to help one child with their college savings.

TNStars says it will be giving one child a $5,000 scholarship for their TNStars account.

A child younger than 10 can be entered by a Tennessee resident over 21 until Dec. 31.

“We are very proud that Tennessee’s own college savings program has already helped more than 21,000 children prepare for the future costs of higher education,” said State Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. “With TNStars, you can put the power of compounding interest to work for you to help grow savings along with your child. Without savings, compounding interest can work against you by growing the amount of debt your child would have by taking out student loans.”

This is the third year for the giveaway. You can enter here.

You can find the full news release here.