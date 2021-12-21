Tyson to offer ‘Tyson Tykes’ at new Humboldt facility

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Tyson is giving its future employees a new childcare option.

Tyson says it is planning to build an on-site childcare and learning facility at its new Humboldt facility.

In the news release, Tyson says the program will support up to 100 kids who are five and under, and it will employ 18 staff members.

Tyson says that it the center will be operated by KinderCare and will be subsidized by the company to lower the cost for its team members.

“For nearly a century, ‘care’ has been at the heart of Tyson culture,” said John R. Tyson, executive vice president and chief sustainability officer of Tyson Foods. “These childcare pilots reflect that culture as well as our goal of becoming the most sought-after place to work. Over the past few months, as part of our efforts to recruit and retain frontline team members, we’ve also piloted more flexible work hours, raised wages and benefits, provided $50 million in year-end bonuses and in January, will start providing paid sick leave.”

Tyson’s Humboldt facility is expected to be operational in 2023.

Tyson says it will also have a program at its Amarillo, Texas beef plant.

