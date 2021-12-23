$50,000 donated to storm victims in Tennessee, Arkansas

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Simmons First Foundation has made a $50,000 donation to tornado victims in two states.

The funds went to four nonprofits in Arkansas and in Tennessee.

The funds went to the United Way of West Tennessee and to the Exchange Club Carl Perkins Center, which will got help victims in Weakley County. Each received $20,000.

Meanwhile, $5,000 each went to the Trumann School District Homeless Fund and Monette First Baptist Church in Arkansas.

“Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by the wake of destruction caused by tornados earlier this month,” said Chris White, executive vice president and community division president for Arkansas. “Supporting our communities, especially during great times of need, is a part of our history, our culture and our better together philosophy at Simmons Bank.”

“Providing funding to support our neighbors impacted by the storms in northwest Tennessee and northeast Arkansas is a vital investment for our communities to rebuild and recover,” said Chuck Newell, executive vice president, community division president for Tennessee.

