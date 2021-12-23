Local attorney sworn in as new Assistant DA for Child Support Division

TRENTON, Tenn. — A new face will be serving the people of the 28th Judicial District as Assistant District Attorney in the Child Support Division.

According to DA General Frederick Agee, Daniel Rogers has been hired for the position, replacing Jenny Smith Scott, who will now become the Haywood County General Sessions Judge.

Rogers is a Milan resident who was previously employed with the Watridge and Tubbs Law Firm in Humboldt.

He was recently sworn in by Circuit Court Judge Clayburn Peeples.

“Daniel Rogers is not only a competent and experienced attorney, he knows how to treat people,” Agee said.

The 28th Judicial District includes Crockett, Gibson and Haywood Counties.

