Wilson Foundation hosts community-wide Christmas luncheon

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local college made it their mission to unite the community with southern cuisine.

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4







Lane College has partnered with multiple organizations throughout the city to host a community-wide luncheon.

Officials at the university say they want to give back to the people that helped them.

“Lane College is very happy and elated to have an opportunity to participate in this and to offer our facilities for this community-wide event that’s designed to honor first responders, firefighters, police officers, city hall workers and other people who put their life on the line to serve the community,” said Richard Donnell, a Senior Advisor for Lane College.

Others say they just wanted to share their good fortune with everyone.

“We want to share some of that blessing with the people of our community. So we invited everyone out in the community to come out and break bread with us together,” said Theresa Wilson, Coordinator for the Wilson Foundation.

Wilson also says that they are aiming to feed nearly 500 guests.

“We have dressing. We have ham. We have turkey. I’m sure we have green beans. We got dinner rolls. We got dessert. So it’s a good old country southern meal, I promise you,” Wilson said.

Other city officials say they partnered with Lane to sponsor events such as this to supply hope and healthy conversations.

“When we come together as a community we find out we have more in common than not. If we do so we can figure out how to go forward collectively with the community to solve the problem that we have,” said Harrell Carter, President of the NAACP’s Jackson Branch.

This was the first Christmas Meal Celebration Lane College has hosted, but the Wilson Foundation says they hope to turn this into an annual event.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.