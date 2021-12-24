Christmas Eve breakfast tradition continues in Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — A time-honored tradition continues in the Hub City. The Old Country Store held their 37th Annual Christmas Eve Breakfast.

“It is such a wonderful tradition for so many families in our community,” said general manager Brooks Shaw. “This is really a part of their Christmas.”

Jacksonians waited in line for the doors to open at 5:30 a.m., and one family came to make sure they were first in line.

“We came to celebrate Christmas with our daughter. This is something she does every year. She is a Christmas fan,” said attendee Rev. Dr. Barbara Fitzfugh.

Fitzfugh says along with celebrating Christmas, they are happy to be together despite the pandemic.

“We all wanted to come out because God blessed us to make it through this COVID season and we are all still here,” Shaw said. “We came out to celebrate as a family this Christmas.”

Shaw says they are expecting to see a large number of people walk through their doors.

“We have welcomed hundreds of guests already and we are expecting almost 2,000 today,” said Shaw.

Shaw says people that come every year continue to make it a tradition with their kids and grandchildren, and that is the reason they continue to keep it going.

“It is really just a testament to what we are doing here at the store,” Shaw said. “We are doing something really, really right. It is just a wonderful part and an honor to be a part of the Christmas tradition for so many families.”

The Old Country Store will be closed Christmas Day, but will be open for brunch on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

