Local shoppers race the clock to find final gifts of the season

JACKSON, Tenn. — As the holidays are wrapping up, some shoppers are still out and about looking for last minute gifts.

“Last minute shopping, [I] worked throughout the week and didn’t have the time to get out here before everything closed up, so we waited until today,” said Gibson County resident Deedrick Ramsey.

“I’m just out here last minute Christmas shopping for my family, ready to celebrate the holidays with them,” Haywood County resident Mahogany Green said.

Some shoppers we spoke to say they were expecting stores to be busy, while others say they’ve seen less people.

“I came yesterday and there’s a whole lot less than there was yesterday,” Ramsey said.

“That’s why we got up early to leave so we can make it on time, so we won’t be in the traffic,” Green said.

“Christmas Eve is always busy, I try not to get out in it but I’m just trying to get out early enough so I can be sure to get what I need,” said Jackson resident Carolyn Russom.

They also say they had to grab what they could find.

“Maybe a couple of shirts, some coats, socks or anything we could find, because at last minute you just kind of grab whatever you can get,” Gibson County resident Britney Ramsey said.

“Outfits and stuff for my family, I don’t even really know, just something to make them happy,” Green said.

One shopper has some advice to avoid the holiday hassle next time.

“Shop early if you can, this was something I couldn’t do this year,” said Russom.

One shopper also said they will be shopping online next year to avoid the holiday hassle.

