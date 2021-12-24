What’s open on Christmas Day?

JACKSON, Tenn. — Christmas Day is a day that many businesses close their doors, but if you’re not in the mood to cook, or you’re looking for something to do, you may be in luck.

Jackson restaurant Nineteen B will open to customers for a dinner service.

Mulligan’s in Jackson says they will open beginning at 5 p.m.

If you’re in the mood for some comfort food, you can always stop by favorites like IHOP, Waffle House or Denny’s.

Some McDonald’s and Starbucks will be open as well, along with select Walgreens and CVS locations. Call ahead to check on your local store.

And if you’re in need of an activity or family outing, you can always catch a movie at your local theater, or take a ride to check out a nearby Christmas light display.

For a list of popular light displays in the West Tennessee area, click here.

