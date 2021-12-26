Jackson church hosts special Sunday service

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local church celebrated the first Sunday after Christmas and final service for 2021.

Saint Paul Christian Methodist Church hosted a candle lighting today to celebrate the first Sunday after Christmas, as well as, the last Sunday of 2021.

Church officials said that they wanted to share their blessing with the city of Jackson.

“We’re here to serve the community and do what we can to lift spirits in such a time as this,” said pastor Saint Paul Christian Methodist Church, Claude Bass.

Pastor Bass also says it’s important to give thanks as a congregation and a community.

“We remembered that Jesus Christ is the reason for this Christmas season and so we will celebrate that,” Bass said.

While others say they’re just happy to be alive, to experience moments like this.

“To say thank you and to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. Just simply, that we’re so blessed and thankful that we are here on this day after Christmas,” said usher Saint Paul Christian Methodist Church, Theresa Wilson.

Wilson says she participated because she wanted to help serve the community after or during any holiday.

“That’s what the church is supposed to be all about, giving back and serving those of your community. To be servant leaders and just to help wherever help is needed,” Wilson said.

Church leaders said that have no plans for New Years, but will continued to host their weekly service.