Shoppers hit stores after holiday weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — Friends and families are wrapping up this holiday weekend after unwrapping what was under the tree.

“Just looking around, getting some after Christmas stuff, got two footballs, soccer balls, they’re supposed to be FIFA quality. They’re suppose to be like $160. I got them for $40,” says Walter Smith.

Many shoppers use the day after Christmas as a day to return, exchange or buy even more gifts for themselves or others.

“Something was for my grandmother, I bought her for Christmas. It was too big so, I took it back to Old Navy and got her something different,” says Christina Lenard.

Some might have received gift cards or money during the holiday, using those gifts to shop until they drop.

“I’m using my gift cards. I just went to Ulta and got me some make up and then I’m going to go in here and get me a new bed set for my bedroom,” says Lenard.

Although a lot of shoppers received several gifts this weekend, nothing can compare to the quality time spent with their families and friends.

“Just remember that Christmas is about Christ, his birthday, just remember it’s about family, keep it like that,” Smith says.

Many people say they’re glad the stress of Christmas is behind them and can’t wait to welcome in a new year.