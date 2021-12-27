Library hosting knitting, crocheting program Tuesday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library is hosting a knitting or crocheting program.

The library says it will be hosting the MakerSpace program, In Stitches, on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

The library will also be hosting a New Year’s Vision Board on Thursday at 4:30 p.m., which will be free to everyone.

The library is located at 433 East Lafayette Street in downtown Jackson.

You can learn more by calling the library at (731) 425-8600.

