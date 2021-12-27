Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign comes to a close

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Salvation Army is wrapping up one season and preparing for the next.

The organization finished their Red Kettle event on Christmas Day.

“We raised around $120,000. We count that as a great season, and we really appreciate that,” said Jacob Swaringam, with the Salvation Army.

Swaringam says each donation can help those in the community that are in need.

“The donations go toward meeting human needs. For example, if someone is homeless, we provide them clothing, shelter, and food. That is what the Salvation Army is all about: helping people,” Swaringam said.

He says those that have given and continue to give are the true heroes for the community.

“All of our volunteers, the people that donated, we couldn’t have done any of this without them. They really showed up to really further the ministry and what we do here,” Swaringam said.

Swaringham says they were $20,000 shy of their goal this year, but are continuing to take donations to reach it.

“Our goal was $140,000. You can donate at salvationarmyjacksontn.org or you can mail it in to our facility. It is 125 Allen [Avenue] in Jackson,” Swaringam said.

He says they have already started getting ready for a new year of donating and hope to have another successful year.

“We are hoping that the community will continue to back us, continue to support us, to further the ministry and our mission as the Salvation Army. Everyone showed up and showed out this year and that we will have another great year next year,” Swaringam said.

Swaringam says if you would like to donate, they will take donations in-person as well.

Salvation Army in Jackson hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

You can donate to the Virtual Red Kettle Campaign here.

