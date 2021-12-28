Jackson to host city-wide Christmas tree recycling

JACKSON, Tenn. — Chipping of the Greens, a city-wide Christmas tree recycling initiative, is returning this season courtesy of City of Jackson and Keep Jackson Beautiful.

“The annual Chipping of the Greens is an initiative we look forward to every year after Christmas,” said City of Jackson Groundskeeping Superintendent JD Sims. “I’m glad to be able to bring this program back this year.”

From December 28, 2021 through January 7, 2022, residents can drop off their live Christmas trees to one of three locations in the Jackson area:

North Park (recycle bin parking lot)

Liberty Garden (west parking lot)

City of Jackson Fire Training Center (south parking lot)

On Saturday, January 8, trees will be taken to the fire training center and turned into mulch, which will be available for public pickup. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be held on Saturday, January 15.

“It is a great way to help people recycle their Christmas trees and help provide free mulch to citizens,” said Sims.

Residents who would like their tree picked up can make a request for “Christmas Tree Pick-up” via the Ready 311 app or online by clicking here.

