AJ Massey announces run for Madison County mayor

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County School Board member AJ Massey is running for Madison County mayor.

The news release says Jackson native Massey has a Master of Business Administration from Union University and a career in banking to go with his experience in the school system.

“The next five to 10 years bring a region changing opportunity for Madison County,” Massey said. “As a graduate of [Jackson Central-Merry], a school board member, and having a child who attends and a wife who works in the public schools, I understand the importance of a dynamic school system. I have worked at some of the best financial institutions in our county and understand the priority of financial responsibility in my home and in our government. Having served in leadership in my church and many nonprofit community organizations, I am in touch with the needs of our community. My whole life has been preparing me for the opportunity to bring Madison County together to build a better future.”

The release says Massey is running as a Republican.

