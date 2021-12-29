Brownsville mourns loss of Sgt. Anthony “Tony” Rankin

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Brownsville is mourning the loss of Sgt. Anthony “Tony” Rankin.

The city says Rankin died on Dec. 28 after a two month long battle against pancreatic cancer and liver failure.

The city says the 57-year-old started his law enforcement career with the Brownsville Police Department in 1989.

After spending three years with the Memphis Airport Police, he returned to the Brownsville department in 2007.

The city says in part:

“Tony was a great police officer, leader, advocate, brother in blue, friend to many, son, brother, father to two beautiful children, and a proud grandfather of four. The City of Brownsville has lost a true guardian and protector.”

