Jackson Animal Care Center obtains state certification

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Animal Care Center (JACC) is now a State Certified Animal Control Agency.

The certification was granted by the State of Tennessee Department of Health this month after the center worked to meet the necessary requirements.

According to a news release, the certification will allow the center to access more potential grant funding and provide a higher level of service to the public. It will also hold JACC to “a higher standard of function and accountability.”

“We’ve worked hard over the last two years to improve training opportunities and performance requirements for our Animal Control Officers,” said JACC Director Whitney Owen. “We are committed to providing professional service to the citizens of Jackson and this is a big step towards maintaining that standard.”

City of Jackson Mayor Scott Conger says the certification is a “major win” for both the city and its citizens. In a Facebook post, he announced he will recommend to city council that $1.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act be designated to complete construction of the new Animal Care Center.

