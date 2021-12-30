Comments renew debate over adoption as abortion alternative

Year after year, several thousand women in the U.S. carry an unintended pregnancy to term and then offer the baby for adoption.

It’s a choice commended by many foes of abortion.

Yet despite a huge demand for babies from Americans yearning to adopt, perhaps 40 times more women opt for an abortion.

And a large majority of those who proceed to give birth make the choice to keep the child.

The reason, say people familiar with unintended pregnancies, is that even in those circumstances, a powerful bond is likely to form between the mother-to-be and the developing baby — and to vastly complicate any decision to put the newborn up for adoption.

