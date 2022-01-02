West Tennessee sees first snowfall of 2022

JACKSON, Tenn. — Today is the second day of the year and here in Jackson we’re already seeing snow.

Last week, Jackson experienced one of the warmest Christmases ever. Now, a week later, we’re seeing the first snowfall of the year.

“This is Tennessee winter. Warm in December, cold in January, flowers in February,” says Kroger shopper, Bryan Timby.

Jackson usually sees snow between January and February, but today’s weather caught many by surprise.

“I know my kids are definitely excited because as soon as they started seeing the snow come down they were glued to the window but, my main concern is driving around town and us getting where we need to go safely,” says Marshall Penn.

With the downpour of snow and sleet, roads tend to freeze over, but luckily most were unaffected.

“We had crews come in so that they were prepared to go out and check for our roads you know. We did have some coverage, some light coverage, it was wet, and now I can say that most of our roads later this afternoon are somewhat dry,” says TDOT Region 4 Community Relations director, Nichole Lawrence.

Although today was just a glimpse of winter weather, we could possibly see more snow in our future.

“There were a few slick spots. The temperature was helping with that. After we treated with salt and salt brine, we are now back into a mode of monitoring and we’ll continue to do that over night,” Lawrence says.