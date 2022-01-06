Business Closings – 1/6/2022

We have received confirmation that the following business and government offices will be closed due to winter weather on January 6, 2022:

Tennessee state offices

Jackson Energy Authority offices

The Old Country Store

Jackson-Madison County Library

Discovery Park of America

Fayette County General Sessions and Circuit Courts

Jackson City Court

Woman’s Clinic North (Jackson)

Therapy & Learning Center (Jackson)

Trenton City Court (Rescheduled for 1/14/22)

Madison County Chancery Court

Henderson County Courthouse

Old Hickory Mall

Dairy Queen (Brownsville)

Maple on Main – Merle Norman

Carroll Bank & Trust

Hill’s Take and Bake

Big Max BBQ

Madison County Criminal Justice Complex

Tulum (North Jackson)

Polished Five Star salon

Hub City Hemp

Batteries Plus Bulbs

West Tennessee Public Utility District

Leaders Credit Union

TJ Maxx

Marshalls

Bed Bath and Beyond

Madison County Solid Waste Convenience Centers

Brownsville City Hall

Southwest Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation Offices

The STAR Center

Fleet Feet Jackson

West Tennessee Notary Services

If your business is closed Thursday (1/6) and you’d like to be added to this list, please contact us at news@wbbjtv.com or (731) 424-4515.

For a list of school closures, click here.