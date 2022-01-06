Business Closings – 1/6/2022

WBBJ Staff,

We have received confirmation that the following business and government offices will be closed due to winter weather on January 6, 2022:

  • Tennessee state offices
  • Jackson Energy Authority offices
  • The Old Country Store
  • Jackson-Madison County Library
  • Discovery Park of America
  • Fayette County General Sessions and Circuit Courts
  • Jackson City Court
  • Woman’s Clinic North (Jackson)
  • Therapy & Learning Center (Jackson)
  • Trenton City Court (Rescheduled for 1/14/22)
  • Madison County Chancery Court
  • Henderson County Courthouse
  • Old Hickory Mall
  • Dairy Queen (Brownsville)
  • Maple on Main – Merle Norman
  • Carroll Bank & Trust
  • Hill’s Take and Bake
  • Big Max BBQ
  • Madison County Criminal Justice Complex
  • Tulum (North Jackson)
  • Polished Five Star salon
  • Hub City Hemp
  • Batteries Plus Bulbs
  • West Tennessee Public Utility District
  • Leaders Credit Union
  • TJ Maxx
  • Marshalls
  • Bed Bath and Beyond
  • Madison County Solid Waste Convenience Centers
  • Brownsville City Hall
  • Southwest Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation Offices
  • The STAR Center
  • Fleet Feet Jackson
  • West Tennessee Notary Services

If your business is closed Thursday (1/6) and you’d like to be added to this list, please contact us at news@wbbjtv.com or (731) 424-4515.

For a list of school closures, click here.

