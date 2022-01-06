Business Closings – 1/6/2022
We have received confirmation that the following business and government offices will be closed due to winter weather on January 6, 2022:
- Tennessee state offices
- Jackson Energy Authority offices
- The Old Country Store
- Jackson-Madison County Library
- Discovery Park of America
- Fayette County General Sessions and Circuit Courts
- Jackson City Court
- Woman’s Clinic North (Jackson)
- Therapy & Learning Center (Jackson)
- Trenton City Court (Rescheduled for 1/14/22)
- Madison County Chancery Court
- Henderson County Courthouse
- Old Hickory Mall
- Dairy Queen (Brownsville)
- Maple on Main – Merle Norman
- Carroll Bank & Trust
- Hill’s Take and Bake
- Big Max BBQ
- Madison County Criminal Justice Complex
- Tulum (North Jackson)
- Polished Five Star salon
- Hub City Hemp
- Batteries Plus Bulbs
- West Tennessee Public Utility District
- Leaders Credit Union
- TJ Maxx
- Marshalls
- Bed Bath and Beyond
- Madison County Solid Waste Convenience Centers
- Brownsville City Hall
- Southwest Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation Offices
- The STAR Center
- Fleet Feet Jackson
- West Tennessee Notary Services
If your business is closed Thursday (1/6) and you’d like to be added to this list, please contact us at news@wbbjtv.com or (731) 424-4515.
